RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW)-- A semi truck hauling grain tipped over, spilling it's load, causing the closure of the US-51 southbound ramp.

The accident happened shortly after two p.m. involving a truck from Marathon Feed & Grain.

According to Josh Finke, the deputy chief of the SAFER Fire Department, the truck was hauling an estimated 10 tons of grain.

The ramp was closed for several hours while a heavy wrecker up-righted the truck.