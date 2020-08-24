To-go drinks an elixir for public, a lifeline for business

DETROIT (AP) — America’s liquor laws are being shaken up by the coronavirus. At least 33 states and the District of Columbia are temporarily allowing carryout cocktails during the pandemic, up from just two previously. Struggling restaurants say it’s a lifeline, letting them rehire bartenders, pay rent and reestablish relationships with customers. But others want states to slow down, saying the laws are there for a reason. Mothers Against Drunk Drivers says carryout cocktail laws need to make clear that customers can’t drink and drive. Others say police and health officials need to be involved in crafting new laws.