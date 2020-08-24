Taiwan orders Alibaba to sell stake in e-commerce platform

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan is ordering China’s Alibaba Group to dispose of its stake in a local e-commerce platform, citing a risk that users’ personal information might be transferred to the mainland. The order adds to mounting pressure on Chinese companies in the United States and other countries over security concerns. Taiwan and China split in 1949 during a civil war. They have no official relations but have thriving trade and investment ties. Taiwan closely watches those links to try to avoid being dominated by its giant neighbor, which has threatened to invade the island. The e-commerce platform, Taobao Taiwan, is operated by a British company but the Taiwan government said Alibaba’s ownership stake in that venture improperly allows it to control the site.