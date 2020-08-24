St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, to defend show of weapons

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A white St. Louis couple criminally charged for waving guns during a Black Lives Matter protest outside their home will make the case in their opening night speech of the Republican National Convention that they had a “God-given right” to defend themselves and their property. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lawyers in their 60s, both speak in the recorded message that will be heard Monday night. Mark McCloskey told “Fox & Friends” they’ll emphasize that safety and security are basic tenets of freedom, a theme that fits with the law-and-order focus central to Republican President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.