Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 11:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 11:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY…
At 1102 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westfield, or
16 miles southwest of Wautoma, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
New Rome, Big Flats, Colburn, Lake Arrowhead, The Colburn Wildlife
Area, The Leola Marsh Wildlife Area, Cottonville, Lake Sherwood, The
Preston Cliffs, Lake Camelot and The Ship Rock Wayside.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH