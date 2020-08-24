Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. The man had mild symptoms the first time and none the second time, so his previous infection may have helped prevent serious illness. Experts say waning immunity could have implications for vaccine development and that the case shows the need to keep up social distancing and other prevention measures.