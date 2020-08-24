Rhinelander Board of Education approves fall sports plan

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Rhinelander Board of Education approved a plan for fall sports.

The measure passing with seven 'yes' votes, one 'no' vote, and one abstention.

The WIAA approved a plan for fall sports last month and approved an alternate season for fall sports in which some sports can be played in the spring.

Rhinelander High School Athletic Director Brian Paulson says they will follow a phased approach;

PHASE 1: Organized and individualized conditioning and sports specific drill with athletes and coaches maintaining a minimum of 6 feel social distancing at all times. Mask/facial covering will be available and utilized whenever interactions do not meet 6 feet of distancing.

PHASE 2: Organized and individualized conditioning and sports specific drill with athletes and coaches maintaining a minimum of 6 feel social distancing at all times. Athletes will be in pods of 10 which will remain together for non-contact drills/interactions. Sharing of equipment with proper sanitation. Mask/facial coverings will continue for less than 6 feet of non-athletic interactions (ie: breaks, instructions, etc?

PHASE 3: Teams will come together in maximum groups of 50. Pods of 10 will be utilized for small group competitions/interactions. Contact interactions will begin withing each pod. Cross-contact between pods will not occur. Continued mask/facial coverings will continue for non-athletic interactions less than 6 feet.

PHASE 4: Unrestricted contact and full competition will begin. Mask/facial coverings will continue for less than 6 foot non-contact drills and instructions.

"They had a summer to show how they can do it safely. I believe that it's worth the risk which it is a risk when you look at the whole picture and to not have athletics for our student athletes would be a mistake," said superintendent Eric Burke during the meeting Monday evening.

Girls tennis and swimming along with boys and girls cross country started their seasons earlier this month.

Football, girls volleyball, and soccer will start on September 7.