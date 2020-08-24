Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man from behind

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police worked early Monday to disperse crowds of protesters in a Wisconsin city where people took to the streets to confront law enforcement over a video appearing to show an officer shoot a Black man as he leaned into a car. Kenosha police say officers were responding to a domestic incident Sunday when a person was shot and hospitalized in serious condition. Protests broke out in the city and tear gas was used to clear the crowds. A curfew was in place until 7 a.m. Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.