Pompeo shattering precedent, sparking fury with RNC speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Pompeo’s planned speech to the Republican National Convention has sparked a fury of criticism for breaking decades of precedent for sitting secretaries of state avoiding overt partisan political activity. Democrats and others have cried foul despite assurances from the State Department that Pompeo’s speech has been carefully vetted to ensure it won’t violate prohibitions on federal employees participating in public political events. The speech will be recorded in Jerusalem and broadcast in prime time Tuesday. The speech will be filmed on the first stop of Pompeo’s current multination trip to the Middle East. Critics, though, say Pompeo is violating the spirit, if not the letter, of the law.