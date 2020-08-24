Pompeo arrives in Israel to press Trump’s Mideast peace push

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed in Israel on the first leg of his Mideast tour to press the momentum of the Trump administration’s Arab-Israeli peace push. Pompeo was scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday in Jerusalem and discuss the recently announced historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, brokered by Washington, to establish diplomatic ties. The agreement delivered a key foreign policy victory to President Donald Trump as he seeks reelection and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.