Police, protesters clash night before RNC opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, made at least two more arrests and used pepper spray on demonstrators protesting the night before the Republican National Convention was set to begin in the city. News outlets report that more than 100 protesters gathered near government buildings Sunday evening, before splitting into groups to march. Later that night, about 80 demonstrators assembled near a hotel where delegates were set to stay. Police and protesters clashed and officers deployed pepper spray as they tried to clear an intersection. The department said it arrested someone with outstanding felony warrants and a demonstrator who “interfered with officers” making the first arrest.