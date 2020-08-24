Pipeline tunnel supporters, foes clash before Michigan panel

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan agency is hearing from both sides in the debate over a proposed oil pipeline tunnel in a Great Lakes channel. The state Public Service Commission held an online public hearing Monday on Enbridge’s plan to place a segment of its Line 5 in a tunnel that would be built beneath the Straits of Mackinac. The straits connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. The new line would replace twin pipes that have lain across the bottom of the straits since 1953. Supporters say the project would create jobs and protect supplies to refineries and users of propane. Opponents say it’s unnecessary and would damage the local environment while contributing to global warming.