Pence officially nominated for vice president on the Republican ticket

CHARLOTTE (WKOW) -- Vice President Mike Pence was officially nominated Monday morning to the Republican ticket for the 2020 election during the Republican National Convention.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker made the nomination.

Republicans have begun the process of formally nominating Pence and Donald Trump as the party’s 2020 presidential nominee.

The party has gathered 336 delegates for the roll call vote at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. Democrats, who held their convention last week, chose to hold their roll call vote created a video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering.

Trump is trying to avoid becoming the first incumbent president since George H.W. Bush to lose his reelection bid.