Paris police arrest 148 after PSG loses in Champions League

PARIS (AP) — Paris police arrested 148 people as Paris Saint-Germain soccer fans clashed with officers and smashed cars and store windows after the club lost the Champions League final. Hundreds of people were also fined for not wearing masks. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter that 16 police officers were injured in the Sunday night skirmishes. Police did not have estimates on injuries among the soccer fans. PSG was hoping to join Marseille as the only French club to win Europe’s elite soccer competition but lost to Bayern Munich 1-0. The defeat was met with huge celebrations in Marseille.