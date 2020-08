O’Neal agrees to multiyear extension with Turner Sports

Turner Sports and WarnerMedia have reached a multi-year extension with Shaquille O’Neal, who joined Turner in 2011 after a 19-year Hall of Fame NBA career. The agreement includes his appearances on TNT’s NBA studio shows but also has O’Neal’s “The Big Podcast” moving to WarnerMedia next year. O’Neal’s “Shaq Life” show is being renewed for a second season and O’Neal will now appear on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show mixing tracks as a DJ. “Shaq Life” is a series on TNT that shows O’Neal as a DJ, businessman and around his family.