New this week: Surfing dolphins and ‘Love Island’ return

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album by Katy Perry and the British black comedy film “Get Duked!” The TV series “Love Island” is back but, bowing to pandemic concerns, the competition series moved from Fiji to a Las Vegas hotel. The producers say that stringent health and safety rules are in place. Dolphins surf and iguanas outrace snakes on “Planet Earth: A Celebration,” which promises eight of the “most extraordinary” sequences from “Planet Earth II” and “Blue Planet II.” Saturday will mark Megan Thee Stallion’s first performance since she was shot in the foot.