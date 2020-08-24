Muggy and stormy at times

Heat Advisory continues for Adams, Juneau, and Jackson counties until 9 p.m. Monday. Warm and very sticky weather will hang around through Thursday across our region. Also we will have several waves of showers and thunderstorms. The first batch of storms will impact our area tonight as a weak cold front slowly drops south through central Wisconsin. The most widespread activity should be in the southern half of the area. Some severe storms with gusty winds and hail are possible as central Wisconsin has a slight risk (level 2) in place of severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center. In addition some pockets of heavy rain are expected. It is not out of the question for some areas to get a couple inches of rain given the very moist air in place and the potential for storms to train over the same locations for a couple hours. Otherwise lows will drop back to 64 with light winds.

Any showers should end Tuesday morning over the south and east part of the viewing area. The rest of the day should be partly sunny and muggy with highs from the upper 70s north to the middle 80s south. Winds from the southeast to east at 5-10 mph will be common.

Another round of thunderstorms is possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a warm front moves across the region. The best chance of rain will be over the northern part of the state. Lows will stay in the lower to mid 60s Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks partly sunny and steamy with highs from the lower 80s far north to possibly the low 90s far south. There still is a 40% chance of a few thunderstorms in the northern tip of the region.

Thursday will bring partly sunny and muggy conditions along with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and night as the next cold front moves in. Yet another disturbance will move across the area Friday bringing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs could drop back to the upper to mid 70s Friday.

High pressure along with cooler air will build in for the weekend. Lows could reach the mid 50s Saturday and around 50 Sunday. Highs should be very pleasant in the low to mid 70s with a decent amount of sunshine.

Another front is projected to roll in next Monday causing a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs should once again top out in the mid 70s.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 24-August 2020

On this date in weather history:

1968 - Lightning struck the Crawford County fairgrounds in northwest Pennsylvania killing two persons and injuring 72 others. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Autumn-like weather prevailed across the north central and northeastern U.S. Seven cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Saint Cloud MN with a low of 37 degrees. Temperatures in Florida soared to 98 degrees at Pensacola and 99 degrees at Jacksonville. Thunderstorms produced heavy rain in the Southern High Plains Region, with 5.40 inches at Union NM, and 7.25 inches reported west of Anthony NM. (The National Weather Summary)