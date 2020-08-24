Muggy and stormy at times this week

Warm and humid late Summer weather will be with us for most of this week. With a couple of weak storm systems passing through the Midwest, we might end up with a few rounds of thunderstorms as well.

Today: Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy, warm, and humid with isolated storms possible later in the afternoon.

High: 86 Wind: West-Northwest 5-15

Tonight: Variable clouds with a 40% chance of storms, especially from Wausau on south.

Low: 64 Wind: Variable around 5

Tuesday: A 30% chance of storms early, especially south of Wausau, then partly cloudy and warm.

High: 83 Wind: Becoming SE 5-10

Look out for some areas of fog early on today, then we will have a mix of sun and clouds and conditions similar to yesterday with highs in the 80s. The mercury could get close to 90 in the far south and therefore there is a HEAT ADVISORY in effect for Juneau, Adams, and jackson counties from noon to 9 p.m. It will be slightly cooler and less humid in the Northwoods with some locations only reaching the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph. There is a stationary front over our area and that might spark some isolated storms this afternoon. A higher chance of storms developing along this front will be tonight. Some of the storms could be on the strong side as well with hail and high wind. A few of the storms could linger in the southern part of the area early in the day on Tuesday, then we should have partly cloudy skies for the rest of Tuesday and highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be slightly less humid and not quite as warm as today.

Another round of thunderstorms could develop along the same stationary front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The most likely location for the storms will be in the from Wausau on North. After those storms clear out, it looks like Wednesday afternoon could be the warmest time period of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Warm and humid conditions will continue on Thursday with a slight chance of storms. A cold front will move into Northcentral Wisconsin Late Thursday night into Friday and this will finally sweep out the heat and humidity. After highs in the low to mid 80s on Thursday, the mercury will only be in the 70s on Friday. The front will also bring another chance of rain and storms late Thursday night into Friday morning.

As of now, the good news is that the weekend is looking dry. Conditions should also be comfortable. We should experience partly cloudy conditions on Saturday and sunny to partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 24-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Autumn-like weather prevailed across the north central and northeastern U.S. Seven cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Saint Cloud MN with a low of 37 degrees. Temperatures in Florida soared to 98 degrees at Pensacola and 99 degrees at Jacksonville. Thunderstorms produced heavy rain in the Southern High Plains Region, with 5.40 inches at Union NM, and 7.25 inches reported west of Anthony NM. (The National Weather Summary)