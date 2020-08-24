Mexico lucha libre wrestlers struggle to survive amid virus

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Few of Mexico’s cultural traditions have been hit as hard by the coronavirus pandemic as “lucha libre” wrestling. The death toll among wrestlers has risen dramatically this year and wrestling halls are closed. So some wrestlers are trying to take the sport online, with matches on pay-per-view. Other “luchadores’” have taken to street vending to make a living. But three enterprising brothers in Mexico City’s Xochimilco borough are working to maintain several cultural institutions at the same time: They plan to offer wrestling matches for people touring Xochimilco’s famous ‘floating gardens,’ where they they grow flowers for the borough’s traditional markets.