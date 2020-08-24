Mexican students start new school year from home

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Millions of Mexican school children are returning to classes — but not to schools. The government launched a new school year on Monday amid the challenges of the pandemic. A system cobbling together online classes, instruction broadcast on television channels and radio programming in Indigenous languages is meant to keep students from missing out. But as other countries around the world have already discovered, there is no perfect replacement for in-person classes. Education Secretary Esteban Moctezuma said Monday that other countries have opened their schools and seen outbreaks, while others have outright cancelled the school year.