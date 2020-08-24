Liz Weston: The 2 costs that can make or break your nest egg

If you’re making good money but having trouble saving, it’s likely the car you drive and the house you live in are standing between you and your goals. Housing and transportation costs take big chunks out of personal finances and aren’t easily trimmed. The best retirement savers tend to spend less on those two things than their peers. So, good news: You can enjoy your lattes guilt-free. But if you’re in the market for a car or a house, think hard before stretching to afford it. Many things affect your ability to save, but those two have an outsize impact.