Greater Wausau Chamber kicks off Business Week

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- After small business week was cancelled in the spring, the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce decided to hold "Business Week", an event meant to be inclusive for businesses of all sizes in the Wausau area.

The goal; business owners, employees and consumers coming together celebrating what makes up Marathon County. Holding the yearly tradition in a new fashion.

Brian Otten, Marketing Manager for the Chamber spoke to News 9 about the idea behind the week.

"Maybe now more than ever this event is going to give us the opportunity to highlight and create a rallying point for consumers to rally around the local business community," said Otten. "So we're excited we got a lot of great programs lined up all free all virtual available for members and non members."

The event kicked off virtually Monday afternoon, and runs through Friday with events every day.

Typically the small business awards are held in gala fashion, followed by a breakfast. This year, they'll be announced on the CW channel (9.2), Wednesday at noon. Otten along with other chamber members will hand deliver the awards following their announcement. It will be streamed live on their Facebook.



For more information: https://www.wausauchamber.com/small-business-week