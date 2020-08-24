 Skip to Content

Great weather & nature photos!

6:41 pm News, Weather Blog

We are blessed to get so many outstanding weather and nature viewer photos sent into News 9. I thought this last full week of August would be a good time to share some of the recent ones with you. If only for a few moments while looking at them, perhaps they will provide you an uplift, and a bit of peace!

Pauline Bembenek, Stevens Point
Cindy Balz, Marathon City
Amy Esker, Big Bass Lake in Bevent
Mike VanderLeest
Jerry Molski, Wisconsin Rapids
Connie Benishek, Kronenwetter

They were pretty inspiring views of northcentral Wisconsin wouldn't you say! Keep you camera (phone) handy and be ready to capture a scene. Please send your photos to weather@waow.com Thanks and have a great week!

Tony Schumacher

Lead Evening Meteorologist at WAOW-TV and Chief Meteorologist / Owner of Great Lakes Weather Service, LLC. A Wisconsin native with over 25 years experience in weather forecasting and broadcast.

Related Articles

Skip to content