Great weather & nature photos!

We are blessed to get so many outstanding weather and nature viewer photos sent into News 9. I thought this last full week of August would be a good time to share some of the recent ones with you. If only for a few moments while looking at them, perhaps they will provide you an uplift, and a bit of peace!

Pauline Bembenek, Stevens Point

Cindy Balz, Marathon City

Amy Esker, Big Bass Lake in Bevent

Mike VanderLeest

Jerry Molski, Wisconsin Rapids

Connie Benishek, Kronenwetter

They were pretty inspiring views of northcentral Wisconsin wouldn't you say! Keep you camera (phone) handy and be ready to capture a scene. Please send your photos to weather@waow.com Thanks and have a great week!