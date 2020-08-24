Four juveniles admit to starting bleacher fire

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Sunday at approximately 4:55 pm, police and fire officials were dispatched to a report of a fire underneath the bleachers at the Phillips Athletic Field Complex.

The Phillips Fire Department put out the fire, which damaged two rows of bleachers.

Reportedly, no one was around when officers arrived at the scene. Officers canvased the area and interviewed four juveniles. The four juveniles admitted to being under the bleachers before the fire.

According to police, one juvenile admitted to lighting the fire while the other three gathered garbage to ignite the fire.

The Phillips Police Department is investigating the incident.