Former veterans affairs chief to lead Canada’s Conservatives

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — Former Veterans Affairs Minister Erin O’Toole has been elected leader of Canada’s opposition Conservative Party. The party used an all-mail-in ballot Sunday to choose O’Toole to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next general election. The 47-year-old O’Toole is a Royal Canadian Air Force veteran who had finished third in the 2017 leadership race. He defeated former Defense Minister Peter MacKay and two other candidates in the third-round of a ranked-choice voting system. A federal election could be triggered as soon as this month if the three main opposition parties join together when a new session of Parliament begins.