Electricity cut in Syria after explosion hits gas pipeline

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state media are quoting the country’s electricity and oil ministers as saying that an explosion has hit a gas pipeline in a Damascus suburb, cutting electricity throughout the country. The oil minister says the explosion occurred early on Monday and that it could be the result of a “terrorist act.” The ministers say work is underway to restore power across Syria. The country’s nine-year conflict that has killed more than 400,000 people has also badly affected Syria’s infrastructure and oil and gas fields, many of which are outside government control.