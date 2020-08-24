Dozens feared trapped in Indian apartment building collapse

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 17 people have been injured in the collapse of a residential building in the central Indian state of Maharashtra. Media reports say the 45-unit building caved in Monday evening, and that about 70 people are feared trapped inside. They say 25 people were extracted from the wreckage and taken to a hospital. No deaths have been reported. The National Disaster Relief Force says it has dispatched three teams of rescuers with tools to pry apart the debris as well as a canine squad.