Dense Fog Advisory from MON 1:13 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Forest County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Lincoln, Langlade and
Marathon Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&