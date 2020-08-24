Denmark suspends foreign spy agency chief, 2 others

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government says that the head of the country’s foreign intelligence service has been “relieved of duty for the time being” along with two other senior employees. Lars Findsen took the helm of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, or DDIS, in 2015, and from 2002 to 2007, he headed the domestic intelligence service. The two other DDIS employees weren’t identified. In a brief statement Monday, Defense Minister Trine Bramsen gave no reason as to why the three employees were suspended.