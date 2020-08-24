Demonstrations in Kenosha continue after police shooting

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- For a second straight night, there were tense demonstrations after police shot Jacob Blake.

A curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday.

A short time later, authorities issued warnings for a crowd to disperse near the Kenosha County Courthouse.

A 27 News crew saw some people throwing bottles and what appeared to be fireworks at a line of sheriff's deputies.

That's when the deputies started to use tear gas.

Police were responding to a domestic dispute when the shooting happened on Sunday.

Video shows Blake walking to a car and attempting to get in when police shot him in the back.

Kenosha police have not released many details about the shooting.