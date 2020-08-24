Death toll in Turkish Black Sea coast floods increases to 7

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish rescuers have recovered the body of another victim of the severe floods that swept along Turkey’s Black Sea coast, raising the death toll in the tragedy to seven, officials said. At least nine other people are reported missing. Helicopters hovered above the stricken town of in Dereli and its environs in support of the search-and-rescue mission launched after flooding caused by heavy rains washed away roads and buildings. The interior minister said one more body was recovered early on Monday. The private DHA new agency said the victim was a police officer who was riding inside a vehicle that was swept away by the floods as it traveled to the disaster area.