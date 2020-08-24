Court finds parts of anti-riot law violate free speech

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of two members of a white supremacist group who admitted they punched and kicked counterdemonstrators during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. But the court on Monday found that part of an anti-riot law “treads too far upon constitutionally protected speech.” A three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a challenge to the constitutionality of the entire federal Anti-Riot Act, but invalidated parts of the law where it encompasses speech tending to “encourage” or “promote” a riot. The ruling came in an appeal by two members of the Rise Above Movement, a militant white supremacist group.