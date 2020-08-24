Consultant charged in covert lobbying of Trump officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — A businesswoman and consultant has been charged in a covert effort to lobby the Trump administration to drop an investigation into funds pilfered from a Malaysian wealth fund, and to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the United States. Federal prosecutors say Nickie Lum Davis failed to disclose to the federal government that the lobbying effort was done on behalf of a fugitive Malaysian financier who has been charged in the U.S. with conspiring to launder billions of dollars from the fund. The Foreign Agents Registration Act requires individuals who are enlisted by foreign entities to lobby the U.S. government to register that work with the Justice Department.