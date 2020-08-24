Civil rights group pushes back at GOP condemnation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican National Committee delegates have approved a resolution condemning the Southern Poverty Law Center, calling the legal advocacy group dedicated to fighting extremism “a far-left organization with an obvious bias.” The resolution was approved over the weekend ahead of the start of the Republican National Convention on Monday in Charlotte. It escalates a long-held battle between conservative groups and the law center. The SPLC, which conducts investigations and engages in civil rights litigation, said in a statement Monday that the resolution gave “comfort to hate groups” and accused the RNC of being selective in its condemnation.