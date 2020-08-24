Bucks’ Hill frustrated with social injustice, NBA bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill vented his frustration at social injustice following the shooting by police of a Black man in Wisconsin.

Hill said the NBA's decision to resume its season in a bubble at Walt Disney World has prevented players from working to address the country's problems with racial violence and police brutality.

Hill spoke after he watched a video of the wounding of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old man who was shot, apparently in the back, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooting sparked violent protests. Hill said players "shouldn't have even come into" the Disney bubble while expressing his outrage the Kenosha officers' actions.