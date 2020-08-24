Big California wildfires burn on as death toll reaches 7

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Three giant Northern Calfironia wildfires are still burning around the San Francisco Bary area and authorities say the death toll has reached seven since they broke out. A 70-year-old man man had been reported missing and authorities used a helicopter to reach the location where they found him in the rural community of Last Chance in Santa Cruz County. The area was under an evacuation order and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Chris Clark said the death was a stark reminder of the need for residents to evacuate. Hundreds of wildfires are burning across California and many were sparked by lightning strikes.