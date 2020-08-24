Biden, Harris to get routine virus testing, a notable change

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a notable change, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will now be routinely tested for the coronavirus. A campaign aide said Monday that the decision to move forward with regular testing was based on recommendations by the campaign’s medical advisers. Biden had said multiple times over the past few months that he hasn’t been tested for the virus, noting he’s experienced no symptoms. Still, the former vice president is 77 and remains at higher risk for severe illness if infected than the greater population. Reporters who attended his speech at the Democratic National Convention had to take a test before they were allowed in.