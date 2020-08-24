Authorities detect community spread of virus in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip has announced the first cases of coronavirus spread through the community, raising fears of an outbreak in the impoverished territory blockaded by Israel and Egypt. Until Monday, all the cases reported in Gaza were linked to quarantine facilities for residents returning from abroad. The Health Ministry said it detected four cases from within the territory. The Islamic militant Hamas movement has ruled Gaza since seizing control from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Egypt and Israel imposed a crippling blockade in response to the takeover