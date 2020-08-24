Austria expels Russian diplomat, Moscow set to respond

BERLIN (AP) — Austria says it is expelling a Russian diplomat. The Russian Embassy in Vienna says the decision is “unfounded” and will draw a response from Moscow. The Austria Press Agency reported Monday that Austria’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that a diplomat at the Russian Embassy is being ordered to leave and that his behavior was not compatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The ministry said it would not give further details. Austrian daily newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that the diplomat has until Sept. 1 to leave. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will respond in kind.