After Beirut explosion, helpers tend to shock and trauma

After a massive explosion ripped through Beirut this month, clinical psychologist Yorgo Younes knew he had to step forward and help his fellow citizens deal with the psychological toll. Online, Younes and others offered to help those grappling with the trauma of a blast that devastated a people already wearied by the coronavirus pandemic and severe economic turmoil. Younes says he has received dozens of calls in response to his offer of “psychological first aid.” People have turned to him with complaints of anxiety, difficulty breathing, insomnia or having nightmares. Some had feelings of survivor’s guilt.