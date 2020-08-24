10 years after migrant massacre, Mexico pledges justice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has said that the United Nations would be welcome to come to Mexico to investigate any rights violation like the Aug. 24, 2010 massacre of 72 migrants in the northern town of San Fernando. Speaking on the tenth anniversary of the slaughter of mostly Central American migrants Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he has proposed legal changes to make international investigations possible from the start, especially in cases of forced disappearances. Mexican law currently gives sole power to Mexican prosecutors in such cases. Forced disappearance is when police, military or other public employees kidnap and “disappear” someone.