West African leaders press for Mali president’s release

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — West African leaders visiting Mali pressed Sunday for the release of ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita amid mounting speculation that he could be flown out of the country after thousands showed support for the military coup that toppled him. The 75-year-old Keita has been in the custody of the ruling military junta for five days at the barracks where the government overthrow originated. The 15-nation regional bloc known as ECOWAS has demanded Keita’s reinstatement, though with a wave of public support for his ouster it appeared increasingly unlikely Sunday he would return to power.