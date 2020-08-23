Warm and humid this week, with T-storms at times

Early morning fog gave way to a warm and humid day, with sunshine and scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across northern into central Wisconsin. Brief heavy rain, gusty winds, some small hail, and cloud-to-ground lightning were produced by the strongest activity. Mid afternoon temperature readings ranged from around 80 north of Wausau to near 90 far-south. The humidity made it feel warmer, with heat index values into the 90s south.

The showers will diminish this evening, with some cloud cover lingering through the night. Patchy fog will be possible.

Very warm and humid conditions will continue this week through early Friday, followed by much cooler and less humid weather later Friday through the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times during the week as a front lingers near the area and waves of low pressure track through. The first chance will occur Monday across the northern part of the area, spreading southward during the evening. Showers and storms may move into the area from the west/northwest Monday night into Tuesday morning, then again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Additional pop-up activity could occur each day Tuesday through Thursday. More showers and storms will be possible Thursday night into Friday as a stronger cold front approaches and passes through.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. August 23, 2020

Historical Weather Events - WeatherForYou.com