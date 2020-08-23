Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the federal government has granted emergency authorization for treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma. While Trump is calling the move “a breakthrough” and one of his top health officials says it is “promising,” other health experts say the therapeutic needs more study before it can be celebrated. The blood plasma is taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and is rich in antibodies. It may provide benefits to those battling the disease, but the evidence has been inconclusive as to how it works or how best to administer it.