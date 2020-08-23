Fans clash with Paris riot police after PSG loses final

PARIS (AP) — Dozens of disgruntled Paris Saint-Germain fans have clashed with French riot police on the Champs-Élysées after their team lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon. Hundreds of other PSG supporters trudged away from the famed avenue in Paris following the 1-0 defeat. That ended PSG’s bid to join Marseille as the only French club to win Europe’s elite soccer competition. Over in western Paris, there were also incidents when riot police used tear gas to disperse fans gathered outside the club’s stadium.