Police arrest 5 during RNC protests in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested five people in Charlotte, North Carolina, where protesters demonstrated against the Republican National Convention for a second night. Police said the arrests happened Saturday night after a group of demonstrators left a park. One person was charged with possession of a weapon, when police seized a firearm after being alerted that a demonstrator riding a bicycle had a gun. Police say that at about 11 p.m., officers blocked off a street for safety when pepper spray was used on a demonstrator who assaulted an officer. Police say three more were arrested for assaulting officers and refusing to obey lawful orders.