Police: 3 officers shot while responding to call in Maryland

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police say three officers were shot while responding to a call Sunday evening in Maryland. The Prince George’s County Police Department said on its Twitter page that the shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in Hyattsville, a city about 32 miles southwest of Baltimore. Police say officers returned fire, and two male suspects are now in custody. The suspects were not struck by gunfire. Officials say the injured officers have been transported to a hospital for treatment.