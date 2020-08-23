Oberto Snacks, Recalls Smoked Sausage Products Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

WASHINGTON (WAOW) – Oberto Snacks Inc., is recalling approximately 309 pounds of smoked sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The smoked sausage items were produced on March 21, 2020. The following product is subject to recall:

3-oz. flexible plastic packages containing “CATTLEMAN’S CUT SMOKED SAUSAGES OLD FASHIONED” with a “BEST BY 21MAR2021 22” date and a time range between 18:35 to 19:15.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2862B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on Aug. 21, 2020 after the firm was informed by its distributor that a product from Oberto Snacks Inc. displayed the incorrect nutrition and ingredients label, which did not list soy as an ingredient.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.