Iran retrieves data, cockpit talk from downed Ukraine plane

4:11 am National news from the Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian official says some data, including a portion of cockpit conversations, have been retrieved from the Ukrainian jetliner downed by Iranian forces in January. The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization made the comment on Sunday. That’s according to a report on the organization’s website, which described his remarks as part of the final report that Tehran plans to issue on the shootdown. The development comes months after the Jan. 8 crash near Tehran. Authorities had initially denied responsibility, only changing course days later after Western nations presented extensive evidence that Iran had shot down the plane.

Associated Press

