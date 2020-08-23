Heat can get some rest, Rockets may have missed their chance

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — In a crammed schedule after the NBA’s restart, rest has been hard to find. Teams played eight games in two weeks after play resumed on July 30, then jumped into the postseason. That’s why wrapping up series quickly, almost always a good thing, might be even more important this year. Miami has its chance. The Lakers and Bucks look like they might. And Houston might regret if it let its opportunity get away against Oklahoma City. They all play Game 4s on Monday.